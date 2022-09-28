All things EAT! for Swiss Castle Day this Sunday 2nd October at the Château de Prangins

With all the rainy weather recently, here is an idea of a great activity to do this coming Sunday 2nd October. It’s all about EATING at the Château de Prangins for Swiss Castle Day. Taking place between 10:00 and 17:00, the best part, admission is free! Read on for more information on what’s happening on the day.

Vegetable Market – All day

Enjoy a glass of freshly pressed apple juice and learn about lacto-fermentation. There will also be harvest from The Kitchen Garden on sale all day. The Kitchen Garden is a permanent open-air exhibition created in the 1700s to feed the workers who built the Château. It is now devoted to preserving traditional regional plants and showcasing domestic biodiversity.

La Salon du Chocolat – 14:00-17:00

Learn all things chocolate and Swiss from the exposition What is Switzerland?. There will also be a quiz, as well as a tasting from Club des Passionnés de Chocolat de Genève.

The Kitchen Garden 13:45 onwards (45 min slots)

A chance for your kids to explore! Children from the age of six are welcome at the Salle du Potager and will be shown around the gardens and the museum. It is a great opportunity for parents to take a guided tour while the kids are occupied.

Guided Tours Schedule (available in French and English)

Don’t forget to pass by the Café du Château for a tasty treat or drink for a break between all the exploring. The Café also offer a Buffet Brunch on Sundays.

