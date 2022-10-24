Halloween at the Château de Prangins has witches, their stories and more spooky delights.

This Sunday 30th October, celebrate Halloween at the Château de Prangins.

It’s time to put on your scariest Halloween costume and join them for some tales, true and not so true, and of course – candy!

Between 14:00 and 17:00. Adults 10CHF and free admission for children up to the age of 16.

What’s On

14:00, 15:00, 16:00 – Mais c’est monstrueux! A tale by Sylvie Nickbarte (age 4 years up)

Every 30 mins (adults) – Guided tours of the history of witches in Switzerland

Pumpkin Workshops every 30 mins (age 4 years up)

Visits to poisonous plants in the vegetable garden (every 30 mins)

During the history of witches tour, children can do activities in the Salle du Potager.

All day activities

Balloon Sculpture Activity (all ages)

Special Halloween stand at the Café du Château.

Just a note that the program is in French but plenty of the tour guides do speak English.

History of Witches in Switzerland

It is estimated that around 10,000 people fell victim to the witch hunts in Switzerland.

Between the 15th and 17th centuries, the phenomenon of the witch hunt mainly affected all of present-day Europe particularly Switzerland. In its history of witch hunts, Switzerland holds a special position since the duration of repression is the longest and holds the record for indictments for this crime in proportion to its population. Swiss repression stretches from around 1420 to 1782, when the last so-called European witch was executed.

With a population estimated at less than a million inhabitants around 1600, Switzerland killed up to twice as many witches and wizards as Germany, depending on its regions, ten times more than France and a hundred times more than Italy. The repression was particularly severe in the Pays de Vaud estimated where nearly 3,000 trials were heard and more than 2,000 people were executed.

Anna Göldi, Glarus

At the last witch trial in Western Europe, Anna, a single woman in her forties was executed in Glarus on 13th June 1782. Rehabilitated in 2008 and officially recognized as a victim, a museum in her name has been established. She is generally accepted as the last victim of the witch hunts in Switzerland and Western Europe. You can read more here from an article from the blog of the National Museum in Zurich.

Michée Chauderon in Geneva

Born in the village of Boège in Savoie ((Escalade Genevoise) around 1602, she lived in an idyllic natural environment and learnt the secrets of plants. At 20, she left for Geneva and was hired as a servant. Accused of witchcraft she is thrown into prison, followed by her trial and execution. The last woman to be executed in Geneva, on April 6, 1652. Since 1997, there is a street with her name in Geneva – Chemin Michée-Chauderon.

Discover much more on the Guided tours of the history of witches in Switzerland at the Château.

Read more about the Château de Prangins here and we wish you a very spooky day out!

Read more about the Château de Prangins and their birthday party offers here.