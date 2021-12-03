Advent Calendar Snapshots

For the first time ever, Living in Nyon is offering our fantastic readers some great gifts and discounts this festive season. All whilst showcasing some brilliant local businesses and their products and services.

Primarily running on our Instagram Account, here is a snapshot of some of the generous businesses and the people behind them, with more to come soon.

Swiss Blue

“Modern and understated jewellery handcrafted in Switzerland”

Liz Le Feuvre started her company in Rolle four years ago after a long love affair with jewellery and studying gemmology and jewellery design. The name Swiss Blue was inspired by the Swiss Blue Topaz stone and from the beautiful colours of the scenic lakes and mountains here in Switzerland.

Liz has handcrafted her elegant collections of stunning silver jewellery and if you are looking for that special, one-of-a-kind piece, Swiss Blue also take commissions.

The jewellery makes perfect Christmas gifts or stocking fillers for your loved ones, or a treat just for you. Now offering you a 10% discount* on all of her collections, go to our Instagram for the discount code and more information and then visit the Swiss Blue Store and we wish you happy shopping!

You can follow Swiss Blue on Instagram to see more of Liz’s beautiful designs.

*Offer valid until 15th December

Irisska – Desserts by Irina Hindley

Artisanal pastry entrepreneur Irina Hindley lives and works in Nyon. Originally from Russia and what started out here in Switzerland as a hobby creating and baking desserts, is now her profession. Irina makes customised cakes as well as other dessert treats for both private and corporate clients.

Cake pops are her fun speciality and one of her favourite desserts to make. Plus she uses a frosting unique to this region on her cupcakes and cookies which is a definite winner with her clients. All her desserts can be tailor made to suit your dietary needs.

You can follow Irina on Instagram and see more of her stunning desserts.

Now offering you a 10% discount* on all of her cakes and desserts, go to our Instagram for the discount code and more information. Irissska make for delicious gifts or a yummy addition to any Christmas gathering.

*Orders using discount code should be placed before 15th December to allow for baking time.

If you are a local business and want to get involved in the Living in Nyon Advent Calendar, reach out to us on Instagram. Let us showcase your talents whilst offering our readers something special this Christmas.