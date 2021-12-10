“Les Enfants Incroyables” is a collection of books written in French for children aged 5 to 8 which offer a positive light and an educational approach to specific differences amongst children.

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid” attributed to Albert Einstein

The books focus their approach on bringing awareness to differences that are not always easy for children and parents alike to deal with at first. Topics include dyslexia, bipolar disease, hyperactivity and stuttering. There are a total of ten books that cover similar and sometimes sensitive subjects. The stories create empathy and inclusivity as well as highlighting the value of these differences. Diversity is what enriches all of our lives, but sometimes a change in perspective is required.

The author is Nyon based Fanny Chapel, who was inspired to develop this project during the lockdown. She has always been passionate about reading and writing and with the invaluable support of a pediatrician, a specialist teacher and other parents of children; this project came to life.

These children’s books aim to:

Encourage acceptance of differences and the development of empathy

To value all children especially those who face challenges

Highlight the cultural diversity of French-speaking regions

