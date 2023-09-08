17th September is the Women’s Tour de Romandie in Nyon and the Sports Festival

Women’s Tour de Romandie

The third and final stage of the Women’s Tour de Romandie (2nd edition) will be in Nyon next Sunday 17th September. After leaving the Canton of Geneva, around 100 professional cyclists will complete a loop between Crans and Mont-sur-Rolle twice to the finish line at Usine à Gaz at the lakeside in Nyon. See the full route here.

Fête le Sport

The Ville de Nyon is also hosting its Sports Festival this same day with more than 100 sporting and cultural events taking place from 10am until midnight. These include climbing wall, disc golf, dance and martial arts classes and demonstrations, bike mechanics, pétanque, mini-golf and lots more! There will also be rallies, concerts, shows and DJ sets.

Participate in a rally

50 challenges will be held across the Rive from 10 am to 3 pm. Take on as many challenges as possible.

5 entertainment areas – 50 posts with 1 sporting or cultural challenge per post.

Take up at least one challenge per area (= 5 challenges minimum)

Many prizes to win!

Each challenge taken up will be validated by a stamp on your roadmap (can be picked up onsite or link below). Then place your route slip in one of the two urns (La Côte and Haleon) provided for this and be present for the draw at 4:15 pm at the Rive canteen. More information here.

Museums

There will be free admission to Nyon’s three museums: Château de Nyon, Roman Museum, and Léman Museum from 10 am to 5 pm. Read more about the exhibitions on at these museums in our previous article here.

You can find out more about this jam-packed day full of events at the Ville de Nyon site with the full programme. There will definitely be something for everyone!