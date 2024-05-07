12 runners in relay over the 315 km of the Echappée Jurassienne to Nyon!

On May 8, 12 athletes from the French team Team Outdoor Poli will set off on the Echappée Jurassienne route. Starting from the town of Dole, in the French Jura, they plan to arrive in Nyon on Thursday May 9, in the morning.

Between Dole and Nyon, the runners will take turns every 15/20 km with the aim of covering the entire 315 km and 8,270 m of elevation gain of the route in less than 24 hours. A logistics team will accompany them on the route.

The Echappée Jurassienne is one of the major hiking routes and that the Franco-Swiss route is usually done between 15 and 18 days. It crisscrosses the Jura massif and the surrounding French and Swiss vineyards. It is a route that is at once cultural, gourmet and historical, passing by sites such as the Royal Saltworks of Arc and Senans.

The route of course crosses a great diversity of landscapes and numerous viewpoints. In particular, the summit of La Dôle, the highest point around the 300th kilometer mark, will offer a nice sporting challenge for runners.

L’Echappée enters Switzerland via La Cure, before going up to La Dôle, then passes through St-Cergue, the Sentier des Toblerones, the Château de Prangins to officially end at the finish sign at Place Perdtemps in Nyon (photo ).

There are three ambitions that drive the Team Outdoor Poli:

• Achieve a benchmark sporting performance by establishing the best time ever achieved on the route.

• Highlight the route of the Echappée Jurassienne, the territories crossed and the heritage.

• Live a rich and beautiful experience with friends.

A photographer/cameraman will accompany the team throughout the route to relay the event live and to create content to be broadcast downstream. The adventure is built in partnership with Jura Tourisme and Nyon Région Tourisme.

Are you curious to find out more?

Our tourist office – Nyon Region Tourisme – has all the information for you.