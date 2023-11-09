Your Voice, Your Calling: The workshop exploring self-expression

Your voice is what gives your words power.

More than just words – it’s your personal signature. Learn how to make it confident, professional, and trustworthy. Join this workshop with a vibrant community of Masterminds and leave with greater self-awareness and control over how you express yourself!

How do you think you sound to other people?

How do you want to sound?

How do you get there?

This fun in-person interactive workshop is hosted by Helen von Dadelszen, founder of the Present Potential Academy and a seasoned expert in the field of performance and vocal coaching. Helen brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for transformation.

Register Here

Price: 45CHF

Where: Central Nyon (communicated upon confirmation)

Date: Wednesday 22nd November 2023

Time: 09:00 – 11:30