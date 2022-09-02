Writing workshops, and debates with authors at the Morges literary festival

From Donna Leon to Phillip Sands, Susan Jane Gilman and more
Le Livre sure les quais is back from the 2-4th September with an exciting English programme. This literary festival is situated along the lovely lakeside in Morges. Some of the events are held as a literary cruise!
There will be a selection of events in English with international writers, including from this year’s guest country – Iceland. Events this year will look at the power of place, community, and the natural world, as well as the importance of relationships and connections in fiction.
Saturday, 3 September
11:30-12:30
«Challenging Female Stereotypes in Fiction and a Graphic Novel»
Maaza Mengiste, Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir and Barbara Stok in conversation
Moderated by Margot Dijkgraaf
Venue – Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.
13:30-15:00
Writing Workshop
«Where to Start and Where to Go : How to Shape Your Story»
Taught by Susan Jane Gilman
Sometimes we have a story we’re dying to write, but we quickly become overwhelmed when we try to figure out how best to start it or how to structure it so that the story flows and remains compelling. This hands-on workshop will focus on some nuts-and-bolts elements of the craft of writing. Whether you’re working on fiction or nonfiction, it will illuminate important aspects of shaping a narrative. Through a lively discussion with short reading and writing exercises, participants will learn several essential writing skills and get a clearer sense of how to approach writing a short story, a novel, or a memoir.
Registration obligatory.
Max 15 participants
En partenariat avec le GWG
Bibliothèque – Espace Adultes (90 min.)
14:00-15:00
«On Connection and Isolation: Between nature, art and pandemic»
Kristín Eiríksdóttir and Sarah Moss in conversation
Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones
Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.
14:45-16:00
Literary cruise
“Thirty Years of Commissaire Brunetti”
Interview with Donna Leon.
Moderated by Jacques Poget
In English, interpreted into French by Laurent Lefort
Le Lausanne boat, Salon Haute-Savoie, (pont principal arrière)
16:00-17:00
«The Last Colony: The story of Chagos Islands, exile and Britain’s colonial legacy»
Interview with Philippe Sands
Moderated by Matthew Wake
Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.)
18:00-19:00
«On the Past, War and Personal Histories»
Maaza Mengiste and Juan Gabriel Vásquez in conversation
Moderated by Philippe Sands
Followed by a signing session on site
Nouvelle Couronne, salle des armures (rez – ground floor) (60 min.)
Sunday, 4th September
11:00-12:00
«Between Misogyny and Masculinity: Conflict, redemption and fractured relationships»
Jarred McGinnis and Evie Wyld in conversation
Moderated by Matthew Wake
Fondation Bolle (60 min.)
11:00-12:00
‘Afropeans: Exploring Europe’s Black Communities’ –
Interview with Johny Pitts
In English translated into French
Moderated by Pamela Ohéné-Nyako. Interpretation: Laurent Lefort.
Mont Blanc hotel
13:30-14:30
«Writer and translator on Henry Dunant, the Founder of Red Cross»
Corinne Chaponnière interviewed by the translator of the book, Michelle Bailat-Jones
Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.)
15:00-16:00
«The World in Danger: From environmental challenges to new technologies»
Qiufan Chen and Andri Snær Magnason in conversation
Moderated by Clare O’Dea
Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.)
16:30-17:30
«Icelandic writers on Place, Community and the Power of Imagination»
Sigridur Bjornsdottir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson in conversation
Moderated by Clare O’Dea
Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.)
Leave a Reply