Writing workshops, and debates with authors at the Morges literary festival

From Donna Leon to Phillip Sands, Susan Jane Gilman and more

Le Livre sure les quais is back from the 2-4th September with an exciting English programme. This literary festival is situated along the lovely lakeside in Morges. Some of the events are held as a literary cruise!

There will be a selection of events in English with international writers, including from this year’s guest country – Iceland. Events this year will look at the power of place, community, and the natural world, as well as the importance of relationships and connections in fiction.

See English programme below

Saturday, 3 September 11:30-12:30 «Challenging Female Stereotypes in Fiction and a Graphic Novel» Maaza Mengiste, Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir and Barbara Stok in conversation Moderated by Margot Dijkgraaf Venue – Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min. 13:30-15:00 Writing Workshop «Where to Start and Where to Go : How to Shape Your Story» Taught by Susan Jane Gilman Sometimes we have a story we’re dying to write, but we quickly become overwhelmed when we try to figure out how best to start it or how to structure it so that the story flows and remains compelling. This hands-on workshop will focus on some nuts-and-bolts elements of the craft of writing. Whether you’re working on fiction or nonfiction, it will illuminate important aspects of shaping a narrative. Through a lively discussion with short reading and writing exercises, participants will learn several essential writing skills and get a clearer sense of how to approach writing a short story, a novel, or a memoir. Registration obligatory. Max 15 participants En partenariat avec le GWG Bibliothèque – Espace Adultes (90 min.) 14:00-15:00 «On Connection and Isolation: Between nature, art and pandemic» Kristín Eiríksdóttir and Sarah Moss in conversation Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min. 14:45-16:00 Literary cruise “Thirty Years of Commissaire Brunetti” Interview with Donna Leon. Moderated by Jacques Poget In English, interpreted into French by Laurent Lefort Le Lausanne boat, Salon Haute-Savoie, (pont principal arrière) 16:00-17:00 «The Last Colony: The story of Chagos Islands, exile and Britain’s colonial legacy» Interview with Philippe Sands Moderated by Matthew Wake Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.) 18:00-19:00 «On the Past, War and Personal Histories» Maaza Mengiste and Juan Gabriel Vásquez in conversation Moderated by Philippe Sands Followed by a signing session on site Nouvelle Couronne, salle des armures (rez – ground floor) (60 min.) Sunday, 4th September 11:00-12:00 «Between Misogyny and Masculinity: Conflict, redemption and fractured relationships» Jarred McGinnis and Evie Wyld in conversation Moderated by Matthew Wake Fondation Bolle (60 min.) 11:00-12:00 ‘Afropeans: Exploring Europe’s Black Communities’ – Interview with Johny Pitts In English translated into French Moderated by Pamela Ohéné-Nyako. Interpretation: Laurent Lefort. Mont Blanc hotel 13:30-14:30 «Writer and translator on Henry Dunant, the Founder of Red Cross» Corinne Chaponnière interviewed by the translator of the book, Michelle Bailat-Jones Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.) 15:00-16:00 «The World in Danger: From environmental challenges to new technologies» Qiufan Chen and Andri Snær Magnason in conversation Moderated by Clare O’Dea Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.) 16:30-17:30 «Icelandic writers on Place, Community and the Power of Imagination» Sigridur Bjornsdottir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson in conversation Moderated by Clare O’Dea Nouvelle Couronne, salle de la Couronne (1er étage) (60 min.)

Sarah Moss and Kristín Eiríksdóttir will look at how people deal with isolation and connection through art and nature; Evie Wyld and Jarred McGinnis will consider misogyny, masculinity, and family relations. Jón Kalman Stefánsson and Gyrdir Elíasson will talk about community and the power of imagination. Maaza Mengiste, Audur Alva Ólafsdóttir, and Barbara Stok will challenge feminine stereotypes – Maaza has written about women who went to war during Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia in 1935; Ava about rampant sexism and homophobia in 60s Iceland; and Barbara Stok, joining us from the Netherlands with her graphic novel about Hipparchia, about the first female philosopher. Juan Gabriel Vasquez and Maaza Mengiste will discuss the personal and political, the past, and war. Donna Leon will transport us to Venice in her series of hugely successful crime novels. The festival will also have an exciting selection of non-fiction events dealing with history and current affairs. Philippe Sands will examine Chagos and how Britain’s colonial rule is not over yet, while Corinne Chaponnière and Michele Baillat-Jones will talk about the Swiss icon and founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant. Andri Snær Magnason and Chen Qiufan are also joining us to explore current crises and dangers – from environmental challenges to new technologies. Finally, Johny Pitts will delve into the history of Europe’s Black communities. And, for those who write themselves, Geneva Writers’ Group are running a creative writing workshop led by Susan Jane Gilman.