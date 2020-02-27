Winter Rock Music Festival in Nyon starts today 27th February 2020

It’s cold outside at the moment in Nyon, so what better way to warm up by heading off and dancing (inside!) to the bands and artists at the aptly named “Les Hivernales”, the town’s winter rock festival.

The festival runs from Thursday the 27th February to Sunday 1st March 2020.

The festival takes place in different venues throughout the town. There’s a variety of music on offer from John Dear playing at the Cactus Jack pub on Friday 28th at 22:00, or the Electro Swing of DJ Rouni playing at the Le Décor Penché at midnight, to the Rap and Kenyan music of Muthoni Drummer Queen playing tonight, the 27th February at La Parenthèse at 22:30.

Check the full programme out here.





