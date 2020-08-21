Winetasting at the Castle of Crans – 5th and 6th of September

Visit the Crans Castle in the nearby village of Crans-Près-Celigny and join the annual wine-tasting event on Saturday 5th September 10:00 -20:00 and Sunday 6th 10:00 -18:00

From the “Chateau de Crans” castle’s garden, there is an exceptional view of the lake below taking in the “Jet d’eau” (water spout) right along to to the Riviera of Montreux.

The castle is still private property. Built originally in 1768 by the French Banker Antoine Saladin in the local Geneva style, today it belongs to the 7th generation of the same family who still have their residence within the castle.

Their vineyards cover 12 hectares of land and produce a large variety of wines. The winemaker, Gilles Pilloud’s surprising story is worth hearing. As part of a family of musicians, he originally set out on a path to become a musician before discovering his passion for winemaking. Today, rather than having left behind his musical background, he incorporates the musical finesse into the wines the castle produces.

Come and discover the heritage, the gardens, the wines, music as well as the festivities and the child-friendly activities for yourself on the first weekend of September!

