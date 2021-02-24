Will we soon have a giant new maze in the centre of Nyon to play in?

Nyon has a new ambitious artistic and playful project in the making -A 13m wide labyrinthine to provide fun or relaxation for all!

Thank you to Charlotte Laubard from the Nouveaux commanditaires for the information provided and the energy put into this initiative. The association facilitates articstic commissions for a variety of objectives.

The Maison Gubler recently acquired, renovated and converted into a “UAPE”, a structure to which parents can subscribe children outside of school hours. It welcomes 97 children every day. This generated an idea amongst a group of parents, UAPE educators and people surrounding the parc.

What if a large-scale artistic creation were installed that was not only purely for children but made would provide a meeting point for the locals to gather around?

The chosen artists were the Chapuisat Brothers, originally from Founex, whose large-scale temporary installations are known internationally. Together with Charlotte Laubard as part of the “Les nouveaux commenditaires“, they developed a monumental sculpture that has been designed to be versatile and accessible to all.

A 13m wide maze invites play, puzzle-solving or simply relaxing in its oak beams!

To complete the sustainability aspect, a young company Samedi SNC was mandated. They promote sustainable forest management and support a

network of local operators, thus contributing to the rediscovery and know-how of traditional carpentry.

The City of Nyon, the Region of Nyon and the Canton of Vaud committed to supporting the ambitious artistic project as well as several private foundations. A crowdfunding campaign was launched to promote and complete the remaining financing

You can find out more about the Nouveaux commanditaires and their initiatives by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

