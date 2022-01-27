Who will you be at the end of 2022?

The turn of the year is often a natural reflection point to pause and do some self-evaluation or set intentions for the year ahead. To ask yourself, how did I develop last year? What made me feel purposeful? Where will I be at the end of 2022?

If you are at a pivotal moment in your professional career, it can be hard to know which path to take in order to move in the direction you want.

B-inspired founded by Mandy Bronsil, is a company that supports other companies’ individuals and teams uncover their true talents and passions and then creates a clear, career strategy for success. They also offer some services for individuals looking to do the same.

Here are a few ideas for you to consider to get started:

Join a network that makes sense for you.

Whether you are thinking of setting yourself up independently or finding a (new) job, networking is a crucial part of the process. In Switzerland, around 70-80% of job positions filled every year are not posted publicly. They are found “via-via”, meaning most of the people looking for work are only applying to at best, 30% of the jobs. The remaining 70% are filled relatively quickly, quietly and with much less competition.

The same principle applies to sourcing new clients. You will sooner find new clients through word of mouth and a good strong reputation, than through the rigmarole of cold calling and hard sales.

B-inspired has a non-exhaustive list of networks available for you to download. It will help find you a network that suits you, your objectives and purpose here.

Read up on business creation and the support that is available to you.

The Vaud Chamber of Commerce has a team dedicated to integrating international people within Vaud; they offer a wide range of activities and workshops which are free to attend. There are a number of entities in the region dedicated to the start-up world, supporting aspiring entrepreneurs.

Access B-inspired’s information guide to local partners and networks here.

Contact a career coach to help you clarify your ideas and set you up with a coherent strategy.

B-inspired provides tailored Career Roadmaps that start you off with a data-driven assessment which is then adapted to your particular circumstance.

These four sessions are structured for you to have a clear strategy to follow. This process can be reapplied any time you find yourself with questions regarding your next steps professionally.

Evaluate where you stand now and set your goals for the roadmap. Create your big future picture. In an ideal world, where do you want to go? Identify all the potential paths that can lead you there (and exclude those that do not). Audit your current environment and networks to understand what the immediate steps to take are and then establish your milestones.

Find out more about the career roadmap here

So, are you ready to get started and bring in a new perspective this year? Who and where do you want to be at the end of 2022?

Visit the B-inspired website for more tips, articles and information, or book an introduction call with Mandy to see what are the best options available to you.

Happy New Year! May it be filled with inspiration!