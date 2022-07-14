What’s new at Paléo – Cashless payments

Paléo starts in just five days! After a two-year break, the festival returns to the L’Asse grounds with the same good vibes and music and lots of new innovations. We will report on these over the next few days and during the festival.

One of the new innovations is a cashless Paléo. “No cash” payments will be possible at any of the Festival’s points of sale (bars, stands, restaurants, etc.).

You can pay for your purchases with the usual payment methods (bank cards, Maestro, Visa, Postcard, Twint, Apple/Google Pay, etc.

If you don’t have a bank card or don’t want to pay by card or app, “No Cash” exchange banks are available on the ground to exchange your cash for a card loaded with the amount of your choice.