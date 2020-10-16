VTT ST-CERGUE- Your Mountain Biking club in St-Cergue

Ideally located on the heights of the Jura, on a spot well known for its outdoor activities, the new Mountain Biking club of St-Cergue came to life in February 2020 as a new addition to the region’s offering thanks to a group of real enthusiasts.

This article is provided thanks to Sebastien Fonteyn. He is one of the motivated volunteers of the association that participated in the set up of VTT St cergue. St Cergue is located approximately 15-20 minutes away from Nyon. Most of the links lead to French sites but If you prefer to have a contact in English let us know via Living in Nyon and we will put you in touch with Sebastien!

By welcoming young riders ranging from10 to 20 years old. No pre-existing level or experience is required, the primary objective of the club is to promote and develop Mountain Biking in St Cergue region. Participants have the possibility to improve their technical and physical abilities within a fun, safe and structured environment.

According to demand, the club would be happy to consider creating activities more specifically dedicated to adults wishing to discover or improve their skills in the sport. Do let us know if you would be interested in this!

Trainings are usually twice a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays) and are given by certified instructors. The committee’s, objective to build a group of roughly 30 young riders was achieved very quickly in spite of the pandemic situation. The reach of our participants today goes from Founex to Gimel, passing by Genolier, Trelex and everything in between. If anything, this showed that there was a real need in the region to provide a dedicated structure to the sport.

Thanks to the very engaged collaboration of the commune of St-Cergue as well as other local supporters, the club has already started developing an outdoor structure with obstacle courses and technical riding courses for riders to come and train on. Completion of the course is anticipated for early 2021, though the parc is already ridable today. This and the above will really highlight the benefits of St Cergue and all it has to offer for riders in the region.

The club is of course open to any potential partners at this stage and is proud to soon join the ACCV (Association Cycliste Cantonale Vaudoise) as well as Swiss Cycling in the near future.

Interested to know more? Check out our website on www.vtt-st-cergue.ch (in French only for the time being).

