Visit luxury Swiss watchmakers Hublot with Living in Nyon in February 2023

Living in Nyon is organising a visit to the Hublot Manufacture site for our readers on Tuesday 21st of February 2023. A chance to get an inside look into this Swiss Watchmaker’s offices in Nyon. So, will you join us?

We are offering you, our lovely readers, an opportunity to join us on a tour of the site. The maximum capacity is 15 people and the official tour is in French. It is a great opportunity to practise your French in a fun and unique setting and one of us will be on hand to help translate if need be. Sign up below to save your spot!

Hublot headquarters is an emblematic company and building in our region. This Swiss luxury watchmaker was founded in 1980 and was acquired in 2008 by the brand LVMH. Their watches are created with a mix of passion and innovation, allowing them to consistently think outside the box and reinvent their products. Hublot were the first to dare to combine gold and rubber. Read more about their magnificent craftsmanship on their website.

About the visit

Date: Tuesday 21st February 2023

Address: Chemin De La Vuarpilliere 33 · 1260 Nyon

Sign up to this great event here!

If it is fully booked, you will be asked if you want to join the waiting list. We will then notify you on a first come first serve basis if a space become available.

We look forward to seeing some of you there!