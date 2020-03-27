Visions du Réel – Nyon’s documentary festival to be screened online

Visions du Réel due to place from the 24th April to the 2nd of May will still go ahead in 2020, but this year it will be an online edition.

If you are new to Nyon, Visions du Réel is one of Switzerland’s main documentary film festivals. Films are screened (most with English subtitles) in many different venues across the town, a temporary restaurant and bar are erected near the Salle Communale for both the general public and film goers, and the festival attracts thousands of visitors to Nyon.

Photo above – one of the temporary festival bars in Nyon at a previous festival.

It is an important date in the calendar for film professionals too. Many films are bought and sold by TV channels, TV stations cinemas, and other festivals.

Following the decisions adopted by the Federal Council and the Canton of Vaud on 13 March

banning public gatherings and closing all cinemas until April 30, Visions du Réel has had to rethink the format for its 51st edition.

The festival will still go ahead in an alternative and original formula on the internet. Competition films will be on on dedicated platforms, over a limited period of time and

with a limited number of virtual seats.

More details to follow! The complete programme will be online on the 30th March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

