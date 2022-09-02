US citizens, it is time to vote. Join a training session in voter assistance.

Thank you to Lisa-Anne Jepson for providing us with this article!

For the upcoming US Midterm elections on Tuesday, 8th November, the presidency is not on the ballot but they are still vitally important. They will elect one-third of the 100 US senators (who serve six-year terms) and all 435 members of the House of Representatives (who serve two-year terms). Unfortunately, voting from abroad is not always easy.

Numbering from 6 to 9 million (plus another 2 million military and other federal employees), Americans living abroad vote in disappointingly small numbers. Many potential voters are not aware of how important their votes can be. Those who do try to vote often run up against administrative and logistical barriers, which can vary state by state.

To encourage as many US citizens as possible to vote, Democrats Abroad Switzerland is hosting a training session in voter assistance in Nyon at the Fisherman’s Pub, Rue de Rive 37, on Wednesday, 14th September from 18:30 to 20:30. (Similar events will be held at the Pickwick Pub in Geneva on 7th and 21th September).

Please join us at this popular Nyon venue for drinks with a side of training!

If you plan to attend you can RSVP at suisse-romande-chair@democratsabroad.ch. You can also download and study the training slide deck from home (though you provide the drinks!). In advance of live training, this is also a good guide to study Voter Assistance Training 101

Hope to see you there!