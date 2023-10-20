Upcoming workshops to upskill in a targeted and practical way

Living in Nyon hosted a Job search with a Twist workshop recently. It was a great morning sharing insights and making connections, as well as picking up some original tips!

On the 22nd of September Living in Nyon hosted the “Job search with a Twist” workshop for its readers.

As the founder of B-inspired Partners, I (Mandy) had the pleasure of running it and sharing some insights on how you to leverage your profile with authenticity. The “Twist” was in the fact that there was very little theory. Who doesn’t know the basics of the job search theory? You all do! The essence was in the practical nature of the workshop and sharing insights and feedback.

As one of the participants put it “I really liked the way you ran the workshop and I enjoyed it. Which is unusual for a career workshop!“. It had me giggling, and I can only wholeheartedly agree that it tends to be a relatively dry topic if not handled well.

B-inspired has recently launched a new Mastermind initiative and I couldn’t be prouder of how it’s developing. With the first group having started out in September this year, initially for a 3-month period, all members have decided to continue for a new 3-month period.

The mastermind membership is made up of several elements:

Weekly meetings with your group to leverage Diverse insights and get clear on what action to take Gather momentum though consistent steps and the enhanced network Get accountability to make sure you keep on track



Hot seats to focus on a specific issue you are dealing with Gather like-minded entrepreneurs Set your challenge and the questions you would like insight on Lead the discussion and elaborate practical solutions together



A new online group is forming that will take place every Friday morning between 09:00 and 10:30 as of November.

If you are interested in joining the membership, there are 2 spots still available. Joining the mastermind goes through an application process, you will find the form here.

I hope very much to see you at an upcoming event. Let’s all keep growing our entrepreneurial community together and lift each other up!