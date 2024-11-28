Unwrap the Magic of Music with Paléo Festival 2025 Tickets for Christmas

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the music lover in your life? The 48th Paléo Festival Nyon, taking place from July 22 to 27, 2025, has just announced its much-anticipated Christmas sale. With flexible options, this is your chance to secure tickets to the music festival that transforms Nyon into a vibrant hub of music, culture, and community every summer.

Why Paléo Tickets Make the Best Gift

The demand for Paléo tickets is always sky-high — all 200,000 tickets released earlier this year for the 2024 edtion sold out in just 21 minutes! Giving tickets as a gift takes away the stress of securing your spot and guarantees a memorable summer experience.

The sale kicks off on December 3 until December 20 when you can buy:

6-day personal passes for those ready to immerse themselves in the full Paléo experience.

for those ready to immerse themselves in the full Paléo experience. Packs of six tickets to share memorable nights with friends and family.

to share memorable nights with friends and family. Flex vouchers, giving ultimate flexibility to choose your preferred night.

Where to Buy

Online on paleo.ch: Limited to 4 tickets per person.

Payment options: Visa or MasterCard. At the Paléo Shop (Route de St-Cergue 310, 1260 Nyon): Payment methods: cash, Visa, or MasterCard.

Opening hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 10:00 – 12:00 & 13:30 – 18:30 Friday: 10:00 – 12:00 & 13:00 – 17:00 Closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.



The Official 2025 Poster

The poster was designed by Chiara Pugliese and captures the unique spirit of Paléo, emphasizing the energy and connection of the audience under the floodlights. This colorful, playful design mirrors the vibrant atmosphere that makes the Festival such a highlight of Nyon’s cultural calendar.

Mark Your Calendar

While the program remains a mystery until March 18, 2025, there’s no doubt it will feature a stellar lineup of international and local talent. Don’t miss the chance to share the magic of Paléo this holiday season.

For more details and opening hours, visit paleo.ch.