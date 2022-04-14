UEFA Youth League Semi Finals and Final in Nyon next week.

The semi-finals and final of the UEFA Youth League 2022 will be held at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon on Friday 22nd April and Sunday 25th April.

The Youth League was started in 2013 and is a tournament dedicated to the Under-19 teams from the season’s Champions League clubs – pitching the best youth talent from across Europe against each other. The winning team are awarded the Lennart Johansson trophy which is named after the former UEFA honorary president and past winners have been Barcelona, Chelsea and most recently Real Madrid in 2020.

The final of the Youth League is always a fun weekend with a good atmosphere at the stadium at Colovray. It’s a great community day out with fun activities including darts football, freestyle football, competitions and games and lots more!

UEFA’s head office moved from Berne to Nyon in 1995 and then moved to their purpose-built lakeside offices in 1999. UEFA took over the management of the Colovray Sports Centre in 2010.

The Stadium at Colovray is home to FC Stade Nyonnais who are in the Promotion League – the third tier of the Swiss Football League. It opened in 1991 and has a capacity of 4,000 with 800 seats. There are six football pitches both grass and synthetic as well as an athletics track, rugby field and its own Pizzeria – Restaurant de Colovray, with a summer terrace overlooking the grounds.

The finals of the Youth League will be played as follows:

Semi-finals 22nd April

Juventus vs Benfica 14:00H

Atlético vs Salzburg 18:00H

Final 25th April

Atlético/Salzburg vs Juventus/Benfica 18:00H

For more information on the finals click here.

Tickets are 10CHF and free for children under 10. Ticket proceeds will be distributed to a charity organisation supporting young children.

You can purchase tickets here or alternatively head down to Colovray Sports Centre where you can buy directly from the Box Office. Opening hours: 19th – 21st April 12:30h – 19:00h.

Good Luck to all the Youth League Teams in the Semi Finals and the Final!