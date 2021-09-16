Two Autumn concerts at the Conservatoire – Afro Blues, Baroque and Jazz

The Conservatoire de L’ouest Vaudois is beginning a brand new season of concerts with “Kara Sylla Ka meet friends – Fulaani Blues” on Friday 24th September at 20:30 and Quatuor Linea Curva performing “Voyage between Baroque and Jazz” on Sunday 26th September at 17:00.

These concerts will take place in the Villa Thomas in Nyon which is right next to the Conservatoire building along the lakeside.

The Friday night concerts are a good way to begin the weekend and the Sunday late afternoon concerts are perfect to end the weekend!

Reservations necessary: Tel 021 -802 4393 Email info.nyon@cov-vd.ch

Note:the Conservatoire also offers a wide range of musical courses and classes for both adults and children,including workshops on how to playing all styles of music: blues, rock, latin etc to individual music lessons: piano, flute, guitar, drums etc.

Classes are also given in Nyon, Morges, Gland, Aubonne, St Sulpice, Bussigny.

Note many of the instructors/teachers speak English (as does the director of the school and president of the foundation)

More details here

Kara Sylla Ka Meet Friends

Kara Sylla Ka’s music is in the tradition of what he calls “afro blues”, a tradition that owes much to Ali Farka Touré, spiritual companion of a certain John Lee Hooker. For Kara, the blues is the canvas of an inspiration that draws on the sources of the African soul and pays tribute to its great characters.

Linea Curva

At the crossroads between baroque and jazz, Linea curva exploits the audacity and modernity contained in this music to offer a personal and contemporary perspective. From the poetic oddities of Fontei to Neapolitan songs, from Purcell’s hymns to Irish plainsongs, expect an “original and unexpected” journey.