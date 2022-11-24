Treat yourself or your loved ones this Christmas and get Paléo 2023 tickets!

The Christmas Season is fast upon us and we are all for keeping up with traditions. And here we have another very important one coming up for the diary. The Paléo Festival traditional Christmas ticket office will be open from Thursday 1st December to Thursday 22nd December with the following options to buy:

• 6-day packs to share

• Personal 6-day passes

• Flex tickets, which guarantee you a ticket for the evening of your choice*

*The availability of tickets and passes cannot be guaranteed.

How to purchase tickets?

Online at paleo.ch

• Limited to 4 tickets per purchase

• Payment by Twint or credit card

The Paléo Shop

Opening hours from 1st to 22nd December:

• Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays: 10:00-12:00 and 13:30-18:30

• Fridays 10:00-12:00 and 13:30-17:00

There is a NEW 6-Day Pack that you can purchase. Tickets for all 6 days but you can share with friends or family if you can’t make all the festival days but still want to keep your options open. For more information and details on ticketing visit Paléo.ch

Also for those of you who had purchased Céline Dion tickets for 20th July 2020, this will now be happening on Monday July 17th 2023 (tickets are sold out).

Stay tuned for the Line-Up revealed at a later date but what we know so far is the Village du Monde will explore the beauties of Brazil for 2023.

Paléo Week is one of Living in Nyon’s favourite times of the year. Read some of our previous coverage of Paléo 2022 here.