Top Tax Tips

What do we do now that 2021 is fast fading into a distant memory? Well, we look ahead to the next exciting event … Tax declarations!

Perhaps you are a Swiss babe, born with a working knowledge of the Swiss tax system and you are ready to get started. Or, like the large majority of us, you are feeling confused and not sure where, or how to begin.

Our partner taxadvice, has some useful support material on their website, providing clarity on the process of filing our taxes.

First things first:

A tax declaration is a part of your obligations.

Become certain on when your deadlines are. Consult the fiscal calendars for the cantons of Vaud and Geneva here.

Once you have established a clear timeline you can start chopping your tax returns into workable bite-sized pieces.

taxadvice offers checklists for clients depending on their different situations. Once you fill out a general questionnaire, you can then work through the specific checklists that apply to your particular situation; making sure you have all the relevant information.

Complete the questionnaire and consult the different checklists here.

Before filling out all the forms, it helps to have all your documentation already at hand. Here is a useful overview of what you will need to collect.

Another top tip is simply to get some good, solid support and advice and shift that worry off your shoulders entirely! This might then be an excellent opportunity to discuss some tax planning opportunities relevant to your own situation.

Contact taxadvice for any questions. Set up an introductory meeting here, or by phone on +41 (0)22 361 30 47.

Read more about taxadvice in our previous interview with Christine Ledure. Christine is the managing partner and gives Living in Nyon insights into their specialisation in international tax, as well as their office work culture and ethos.

One of the key points she makes is:

What’s really important is that you look at your tax returns as a reflection of your life. Factor it all in there and gather up the information properly.

In the meantime, we wish you good luck and a fanTAXtic start to the new year!