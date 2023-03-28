Tickets for Paléo go on sale Weds 29th March at midday

From the “bright tropical pop” of Brazilian João Selva, the rock of Franz Ferdinand from the UK, the reggae of Lila Iké, or the electro music of Martin Garrix, there’s an eclectic lineup of music at Paléo this year. There’s also classical music, punk, rap, ballad, techno, and more. The festival runs from the 17th to the 23rd of July 2023. Check out the full programme here

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow Weds 29th March at noon. The virtual queue for tickets opens at 11:45 am on paleo.ch or at www.ticketcorner.ch. Check your customer account and the password linked to your email address until Tuesday 28 March at midnight.

Tips on buying tickets from Paléo.

When in the virtual queue, avoid reloading your web page. Once you reach the end of the queue, you will automatically be redirected to the ticket office. You can order up to 10 tickets per order. The Festival is free for children under 12, no tickets are required.