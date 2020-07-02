This summer, polish up on your French skills!

Getting your working permit or Swiss nationality requires a minimum level of French. Altera Lingua offer personalised classes adapted to your objectives.

If you need to take the FIDE test or the DELF exam for your Swiss Naturalisation / Swiss working permit, their teachers will accompany you to succeed!

They will also take care as well of your registration for the test/exam.

The lessons can be held, in their training center, at your home or remotely using via Skype as well.

For more information or a free test to assess your strengths and weaknesses contact them at: admin@alteralingua.ch

