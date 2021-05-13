The Vaud Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual welcome day!

On the 20th of May the Vaud Chamber of commerce is holding a virtual Welcome Day between 17:30 and 18:30.

International Link is a division of the chamber of commerce dedicated to the integration of the international and expatriate community of Vaud. This event is for those that have recently moved to Switzerland to get an overview of the particularities of the area, or those simply interested in updating their knowledge. You can read more about them in a previous Living in Nyon

Three topics will be presented during the welcome day to give an overview of “Life in Switzerland”

What to do & see in Vaud

Presented by Amélie Vouardoux, in charge of Public Relations at Vaud Promotion.

Vaud Promotion‘s mission is to develop the attractiveness of the canton, highlight its talents and excellence. They bring together the most passionate, inspiring and innovative personalities from all sectors (economy, tourism, culture, sport, education and agriculture), all recognizable by their taste for success, a job well done … and this little touch of madness specific to our land!

Local culture & job market

Presented by Mandy Bronsil (that’s me!) Founder of B-inspired Partners.

B-inspired Partners provides support to companies and individuals on talent development. How to make the most of your skills and how best to develop your career in the area. It’s all done with a healthy blend of reality and life aspirations!

The Swiss insurance system (3 pillars, health, tenant VS owner)

Presented by Sigmund Friberg, Director at Helvetia International SA.

Helvetia International SA is a financial and insurance competence center with its core business in property financing, retirement planning, tax optimization, insurances, and investment advisory.

You can get more information and register for free to join the welcome day here.