The Summer Magic Continues in Nyon

As the excitement of Paléo Festival ends, Nyon remains lively with a series of vibrant summer festivals. Inviting both locals and visitors to join in the festivities – here’s a roundup of a few local festivals happening in and around Nyon at the moment.

Jazz au Peuple

On 30 and 31 August, Jazz au Peuple will celebrate its 10th anniversary by bringing the best of Swiss jazz to Nyon at Usine à Gaz. Putting a spotlight on contemporary Swiss Jazz music artists and making it accessible for all with free admission and no reservations required. Definitely worth checking out!

Enjoy drinks at the bar before and after the concerts. For a bite to eat, visit the courtyard of the Usine à Gaz. On offer this year:

Friday, August 30: Cesur Kitchen, offering Turkish and Mediterranean-Aegean specialties.

Cesur Kitchen, offering Turkish and Mediterranean-Aegean specialties. Saturday, August 31: Malifoods, featuring Turkish and Mediterranean-Aegean dishes.

For more information on the programme and artists visit their website here.

Rive Jazzy

Don’t miss the final weekend of the 31st edition of Rive Jazzy in Nyon, which wraps up this week. Enjoy fantastic jazz performances along the stunning lakeside promenade. From Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 20:00 at O’Les Terrasses du Lac with a special performance by Rania Yasmine. Click here for the full programme.

Givrins Festival

From July 31 to August 18, 2024, the Givrins Festival will host 19 days of sports and celebrations. Held every five years under the Fédération Vaudoise des Jeunesses Campagnardes (FVJC). Taking place in the charming village of Givrins, located between the lake and mountains, the festival offers a unique opportunity to explore the spirit of the Pays de Vaud. The festival offers treasure hunts for all ages, karaoke, dance, and much more. Additionally, a nursery will be open until late, allowing parents to explore and enjoy the festivities while your children are well-cared for.

Click here for the full programme.

Les Marronniers

Already well under way is the 4th edition of Un été sous les Marronniers. Held under the charm of the chestnut trees, this festival features a delightful blend of music, food, and artisan crafts. Running until 7 September 2024 with concerts, shows, DJ sets, Qi-gong and dance classes, an arts and crafts market, children’s stories, theatrical performances and more. There is also a bar run by the Rencontre ta Côte Association (RTC) open for drinks and snacks from Thursday to Sunday. There is definitely something for everyone.

The party and fun continues and these festivals celebrate our vibrant community and cultural diversity allowing us to enjoy the best of what Nyon has to offer!