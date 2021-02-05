Schilliger: The story behind the garden centre

Schilliger’s garden centre in Gland aims to “cultivate inspiration”. And indeed it does. Its seasonal store decorations for inside and outside never fail to impress young and old alike.

But what about the story behind the company?

Schilliger was founded in 1945 by Maurice Schilliger (links in French) and is still today a family run business by the second and third generations. This fact is one of the defining parts of its corporate identity and culture of business. Aside from the passion for plants and horticulture, their drivers are inspiration, harmony, authenticity, and very high standards for quality.

By 1955 Schilliger was the main supplier of Geneva florists and trade retail and in 1968 the shop is started selling a mix of plants and gardening equipment. A small space for decoration was added by Agnès Schilliger, Maurice’s wife, next to the floristry sector she was in charge of. The transition of management from one generation to the next took place in 1990 which allows further possibilities to develop the universe of the brand. This is oriented towards the sale of plants but also towards the art of living in the garden as well as at home with furniture and decorations that reflect a unique and authentic style.

Today, the store offers keep evolving and growing towards a global art of living. Last year Schilliger turned 75 years old and today it counts 250 employees and 3 garden centres in Gland (VD), Plan-les-Ouates (GE) and Matran (FR). The large majority of seasonal plants, perennials and nursery plants, are cultivated directly in their own greenhouses in Gland

Aside from the in and outdoor offerings, Café Agnès (now you know where the name came from!) a restaurant nestled within the tropical greenhouse of the Garden Center, allows for a tasty moment of relaxation! Due to the current restrictions, it is unfortunately closed until the 28th of February.

The future of Schilliger remains firmly rooted in its horticulture origins but seeks more and more to use this channel to provide its customers with experiences and emotions.

Seasonal exhibitions and events are becoming part of our lives as locals with every season offering new and magical entertainment for all. The spring seasons in full bloom, autumn with its pumpkin expositions and the Christmas season is not complete without a visit of the shop and the Christmas markets.

Luckily they remain open (with hygiene restrictions accordingly implemented) even during this time of semi-confinement to provide a welcome break from our limited movements! Nevertheless, the shop does not fail to impress and offers the opportunity to bring beauty and harmony into our own lives!

The online boutique is also available for a wide variety of products (all except the actual plants) to browse from the comfort of your own home.

You can also follow them on Facebook and/or Instagram to get your doses of inspiration and daydreams delivered to your screen!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

