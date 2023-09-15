The Perfect Day Trip from Nyon: Exploring Lavaux via Chexbres, Saint Saphorin and Montreux

Are you ready to embark on a picturesque day trip from Nyon that combines breathtaking scenery, delicious food, and history? By venturing to Lavaux, you’ll be entering a UNESCO World Heritage site which will provide wonderful memories and breath-taking views. The Lavaux Vineyard Terraces, stretch for about 30 km along the south-facing northern shores of Lake Geneva from the Château de Chillon to the eastern outskirts of Lausanne in the Vaud region.

1. From Nyon to Chexbres

Begin your day trip by catching a scenic train from Nyon to Chexbres. It is an easy journey with one change in Vevey. The journey is beautiful and you’ll see some of Switzerland’s spectacular landscapes as you travel through the countryside.

2. A Stop at Le Deck

Upon arriving in Chexbres, take a short 8-minute walk to Le Deck, a charming bar and restaurant with outstanding views that will make you say WOW! Order your favourite drink whether it’s a cappuccino, mocktail, cocktail or a glass of Swiss wine, and enjoy the serenity. The views will not disappoint!

3. Walk through the Vineyards to Saint Saphorin

After your leisurely drink at Le Deck, it’s time to put on your walking shoes and explore the beautiful vineyards that surround Chexbres. The stroll to Saint Saphorin is an easy 40-minute downhill wander, offering breath-taking vistas of the lake and the Alps. As you meander the streets, you will marvel at the vineyards that produce some of Switzerland’s finest wines.

4. Lunch in St. Saphorin

As you reach St. Saphorin, a charming medieval village, take time to explore the narrow streets, and ancient buildings. By now, you might be feeling hungry, so why not settle in for a delightful lunch at one of the local restaurants or cafés? If you like wine, pair your meal with a glass of local wine – a must-try experience in this picturesque village.

5. To Montreux

After lunch, make your way to the train station in St. Saphorin, where you can catch a train to Montreux. As you journey along the shoreline of Lake Geneva, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the water, the surrounding mountains and the charming towns.

6. Lakefront walk from Montreux to Château de Chillon

Upon arriving in Montreux, take a leisurely walk along the lakefront promenade towards Château de Chillon. The walk will take about an hour, but with stunning views, plentiful restaurants and cafés for the entire route, the time will fly by! After a while, you will reach the jaw dropping Château de Chillon, a medieval fortress sat on the water’s edge which has stood the test of time.

7. Explore Château de Chillon

Château de Chillon is a true gem of Swiss history and architecture and it is definitely worth the small entrance fee. You can explore the castle’s well-preserved chambers, dungeons, and picturesque courtyards. You’ll learn about its fascinating history, including tales of medieval knights and famous prisoners.

8. Return to Nyon

As your day trip comes to a close, you can either walk back to Montreux station and hop on a train to Nyon. Or if you are feeling tired, you can jump on the train at Veytaux-Chillon just 7 minutes’ walk from the castle.

This day trip from Nyon combines the best of Switzerland’s natural beauty, culinary delights, and rich history. Your perfect day trip awaits!