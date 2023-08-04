The Nyon Triathlon is this weekend!

Calling all sports fans to the Nyon Triathlon for the 23rd edition!

Whether you’re participating or supporting the sporting event of La Côte is the Nyon Triathlon

For this 32nd edition, the Nyon Triathlon will welcome you on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August.

The Nyon Triathlon is the largest triathlon in Switzerland. Every year 600 volunteers of all ages (5 and upwards!) come together and collaborate to make the event a success.

2’300 athletes participate in a variety of races adapted to all levels. Have a look at the site for details on the types of races here.

It happens this weekend on Saturday the 5th and Sunday the 6th of August at the Colovray sports center:

Route de Genève 37

1260 Nyon

There are even last minute subscriptions possible on the spot! If you’ve been doubting and missed the online registration deadline that is today (4th of August), you still have a chance to register.

We wish all the athletes a great race and spectators a great day out in the sports vibes!