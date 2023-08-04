The Nyon Tourist Office is your one-stop summer shop for discovering activities in the region.

In case you’re looking for some ideas of things to do this summer, the best local resources for inspiration is the Nyon Tourist Office.

They have information on events available with all the necessary links and contacts. You can find the full overview here or download the PDF format if that is easier for you.

Here are a few ideas you’ll find on there:

Festival des Arts Vivants: more information here

The race of unidentified objects in St Cergue: more information here

High School Musical on Stage (in English): more information here

Have a look and get some fresh ideas for all tastes and all ages!