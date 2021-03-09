The Municipality of Nyon comes to the rescue of local businesses

The Municipality submits CHF 500’000.- in funds to support its small and medium-sized companies.

In a press release on the 8th of March, it expresses its concern over the local economy.

COVID-19 triggered a crisis starting in March 2020. It has had major repercussions on the businesses and their capacity to operate and generate income.

The Federal restrictions needed to be imposed, but have resulted in considerable losses and a general decline in economic activity.

Federal and Cantonal aid was given to certain companies and industries. Nevertheless, the municipality highlights that many companies are not applicable, or are overlooked. They are now in dire need of support in the face of the extended sanitary crisis.

With this aid, the Municipality seeks to prevent lack of liquidity or even bankruptcy for the local businesses.