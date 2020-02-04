The Great Gatsby in English 25-29 February 2020

Synopsis

This exquisitely crafted tale of America in the 1920s is narrated by Nick Carraway, an aspiring banker who gets dazzled by the glamorous upper-class crowd of Long Island. The wealthy Jay Gatsby throws lavish parties in the hope of attracting the attention of his one love: the elusive Daisy, who is married to Tom Buchanan, a wealthy man of brutish and self-centred nature.

The tragic story of Jay Gatsby unfolds at a time when The New York Times noted “gin was the national drink and sex the national obsession”. Watch the wild parties of the roaring 20s come to life all the while bearing witness to the tragic consequences of the shallow excess and egocentric hedonism that characterised the day.

Details here

Dates: 25 – 29th February 2020

Tues-Fri 20:00, Sat 19:00

Théâtre Pitoêff, 52, rue de Carouge, 1205 Genève.

Directed by Christina Vasala Kokkinaki, adaptation by Simon Levy

