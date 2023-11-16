The Giftbox Project: One More Box, One More Happy Child

Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday preparations, the Giftbox Project stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us that just one gift box can bring joy to one more child.

Founded 25 years ago by local Tyrrian Livesley, the Giftbox Project is a heartwarming initiative that allows families to make a positive impact during the Christmas season. The project’s mission is simple yet powerful: to provide a wrapped box of various gifts to less fortunate children in Eastern Europe, many of whom live in dire conditions below the poverty line.

For a quarter of a century, the Giftbox Project has been spreading smiles and warmth, proving that the true essence of the holiday season lies in giving rather than receiving. This humanitarian appeal is a testament to the spirit of generosity that transcends borders and brings communities together.

Creating a gift box is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to this good cause. The project provides easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions and engaging videos on its website, ensuring that the process is accessible to everyone. Crafting a gift box has become a cherished tradition for many local families, a joyful activity that not only spreads love but also teaches children the importance of empathy and giving back.

Now is the time to act. Your contribution can make a world of difference in the life of a child this Christmas.

The Giftbox Project has designated collections points locally, including their headquarters in Founex, making it convenient for everyone to participate.

Visit the website for more details as well as some very heart warming special stories, thank you messages and pictures from prior years’ recipients.