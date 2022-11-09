The Geneva Chronicles tells the tales of Geneva history for children.

The Geneva Chronicles. An Illustrated History as told by Allo the Allobrogian and his Horse.

Anita Lehmann is the author of this fun and accessible children’s history book. When Anita first moved to the area, her son struggled to settle in and adjust. In an attempt to help, Anita tried finding a children’s book about Geneva but couldn’t find any. So (you guessed it) she wrote one herself!

The book is illustrated by Genevan artist Pierre Wazem and published by Bergli Books.

The overview:

“From Caesar to Voltaire, watchmaking to the Jet D’Eau, Calvin to Frankenstein, this is the entire history of Geneva – all told by an Allobroges and his horse! Delivered as 17 entertaining stories, this fascinating and accessible volume is hilariously illustrated by Genevan cartoonist Pierre Wazem. From the ancient myth of Gargantua to CERN, The Geneva Chronicles packs several millennia into 80 amusing pages.”

This wonderful book is a fun and insightful way to familiarise yourself and your children with new surroundings, or some Geneva history in general. It also makes a great gift and is available in both French and English.

You can find more information about the book or buy your copy here.

Happy Reading! Let us know what you think.