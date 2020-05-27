The Expert Guide to Life in Switzerland – From Permits and Politics, to Tipping and Taxes

There is a new book out called “The Expert Guide to your Life in Switzerland” edited by Diccon Bewes (author of “Swiss Watching” and “Slow Train to Switzerland” ). Each chapter of the book is written by an expert living in Switzerland giving you the benefit of their experience and knowledge.

This is an ideal book for the newly arrived and the seasoned resident. It contains must-know information on immigration and permits, advice on making friends and immersing yourself in Swiss life. It has savvy tips on finding the right job, the perfect place to live, how to save money on your taxes and health insurance, and the best ways to enjoy Switzerland’s stunning landscape and its vibrant cultural life.

It’s a book with everything you need to know to enjoy living in Switzerland including these fun facts

The ban on flushing toilets after 10pm is an urban myth.

Foreigners make up 25% of the population but only 10% of deaths (because they are generally younger and healthier).

It’s expected that your photo is on your CV or resumé.

Tipping is not required in Switzerland but it’s usual to round up.

There are four stages of getting to know people: stranger, acquaintance, colleague, and finally (maybe) friend.

Over 6% of the population owns a GA annual travel pass.

Mortgage down payment is typically 20% on your primary residence.

Only four public holidays are observed in every canton: 1 January, Ascension Day, 1 August, Christmas Day.

As a rule of thumb, your annual taxes = one month’s salary.

Avoid small talk about illness, politics, sex, religion and money.

Plus an appendix of very useful facts about Switzerland. Glossary of tricky words in English, French and German.

There are two editions (English and German) and both are illustrated in colour on every page.

Available in Payot (there’s a branch in La Combe shopping centre in in Nyon), other bookshops or direct from Bergli Books

