The Celestina Code – empowering children

The Celestina Code is a new book that aims to empower children (aged 10-14). Imagine The Da Vinci Code and The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People written for kids!

The book is the unexpected outcome of the author’s psychology master’s degree, for which she was researching success and fulfilment. Nora Szanto was particularly interested in finding the reasons that allow some people to thrive in life, despite the adversity they have experienced as children.

The Celestina Code is an adventure fiction book for children …. with a twist!

It merges all the excitement of a thrilling quest around the world with the added advantage of learning about growth mindset, emotional intelligence and resilience.

The world needs a book like this now more than ever. It’s exciting to be part of this movement and support the next generation of leaders and change agents.

If you too want to help the cause and pre-order the book (and the accompanying workbooks) for a limited time only. The early bird offer only stands until the 3rd of March. you can find all the details through this link.