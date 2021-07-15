Visit the butterfly greenhouse in Schilliger

The butterfly greenhouse is open for visits between the 15th of July and the 15th of September at the Schilliger Garden Centre in Gland.

There is something magical about butterflies, they transform from cocoons to beautiful butterflies, and punctuate nature with grace, elegance and vivid splashes of colour!

You can step into their world in the setting of the flower market where a tropical space has been carefully elaborated to host them. Dozens of species fly free in an environment that respects their natural habitat in this free exhibition for the whole family.

At the entrance, you first encounter a nocturnal garden, a land of sweet dreams with ethereal charm. Magical figurines are staged in a play of lights and colours. Back in the open, you will have the opportunity to learn more about this famous insect, including through a quiz.

Admire the rare species and host plants

Indian monarch, Owl butterfly, Large glider, Blue tiger, Morpho blue windlass are among the exotic specimens that you can admire and approach thanks to the many feeding points installed in the greenhouse (cups of fruit juice, nectar and honey flowers).

The “host” plants and flowers best suited to each species of butterfly have been selected and planted one by one to come as close as possible to the actual living conditions of these species. During your visit, you will also be able to discover an incubation greenhouse where the mysterious process of pupae hatching takes place.

The origin of the butterflies

The butterflies presented all come from Oxfly breeding, an English specialist recognized worldwide for its action in favour of the reproduction and protection of butterflies. The pupae come from multigenerational breeding, carried out on Oxfly’s various breeding farms in Thailand, Costa Rica and the Philippines.

No collection from the wild and no commercialization of endangered butterfly species is carried out. Schilliger is active in the protection of the natural environment, the company is also committed to local populations, in Costa Rica for example, where it supports the culture of the Kasiri Indians, in partnership with the Nairi Foundation.

Personally, my family and I loved the visit, and I even made a friend that kept me company for most of our stay in the greenhouse!

