The Brocante and Fête des Pirates is on at the Rive in Nyon this weekend.

Most schools went back this week after the summer break even in this immense heatwave we are experiencing. It seems to be coming to a head this weekend and there are always things happening in the area. Why not venture out in the cooler temperatures to the Brocante this weekend at the Rive in Nyon? There is also open-air screenings at the Château de Prangins.

It is also the Fête des Pirates.

From Friday August 25 to Sunday August 27, the traditional Fête des Pirates de Rive will take place around the eastern cove of the port of Nyon. On this occasion, various food and drink stands are planned as well as free entertainment for all audiences. Among these, jazz concerts and walks on the Nyolue, the pirate ship.

Friday, August 25 – 5 pm to midnight

Saturday August 26 – 11 am to midnight

Sunday August 27 – 11 am to 8 pm

Open-air cinema

The Château de Prangins is showing the Stanley Kubrik movie Barry Lyndon on Saturday 26th August: 20:45 – 23:45. Admission is free.

In the 18th century , a young Irishman fleeing justice joins the British army before deserting and chasing glory in European courts. Adapted from Memoirs of Barry Lyndon by William Makepeace Thackeray and filmed by candlelight alone and in natural settings, this film is a real epic through the Europe of the Enlightenment, masterfully directed by Stanley Kubrick.

20:30 Doors open

20:45 Screening in the courtyard of the castle preceded by an introduction to the film

Click here for more details.

A heads up for next Saturday 2nd September, the Borex, Development Company is celebrating 50 years in Borex. It promises to be a fun day out. Click here for more details.

Programme:

From 10 a.m. Garage sale

From 11 a.m. presence of Nyon firefighters with rescue demonstration and period truck

From 11am presence of old police motorcycles

From 11 a.m. skate park open to all with demonstration by amateurs and professionals from Nyon

From 2 p.m. make-up and various games for children

From 5 p.m. Balloon flight

6:00 p.m. Fanfare

Bar and food truck all day