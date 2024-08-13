The B-inspired Masterminds: Your local entrepreneurs network in English!

The B-inspired MasterMinds is growing slowly but surely. Make starting or growing your business more fun by breaking through isolation and leveraging collective intelligence.

“A community beyond networking” is right here on your doorstep in central Nyon. Join the vibrant and growing community of entrepreneurs making the journey a lot more fun and successful as a group! Read all about it in our previous article here.

The latest development is the launch of the “Community Light” membership.

✨Community LIGHT✨

This is the perfect opportunity to join us in a much more flexible way and experience the benefits it brings.

❓ What’s the difference with the classic membership?

✅ Included: Two monthly workshops

gain valuable skills and insights to boost your professional and business growth

✅ Included: Weekly co-working on Tuesdays in the center of Nyon

Instant problem solve, get focused and power through your to-do list

✅ Included: Book your own 45min “Hot seat”

Leverage the collective intelligence between us. Work through something specific you feel stuck on to get immediate, relevant action points.

❌ You don’t join a MasterMinds group with this membership option.

The membership is at CHF80 per month with a minimum 6-month commitment.

🤭 There’s Living in Nyon deal for you until the 25th of August:

Benefit from a 20% Living in Nyon readers discount if you register before the 25th of August

More information here on the membership options

Step 1 – Grab your favourite partner(s) in crime

Step 2 – Sign up this summer with the DOUBLE TROUBLE deal.

🫂 If you are minimum two people signing up together you benefit from a 25% discount. Register with the code DOUBLETROUBLECB before the 25th of August!

*As usual if you register, attend an event, and decide it’s not for you, you are simply reimbursed (Events start again in September).

🙌 Join us and feel the difference firsthand! 🙌

There’s more to explore with the community!



Upcoming events (In English)

There is something for everyone. You can have a look at what is on the agenda on the events page here.

Join one of the creative networking events, register for a workshop or stretch your comfort levels with the role-playing games. There’s never a dull moment.

You can also request to join the no chat WhatsApp group with this link and be informed on the next events as they appear on the horizon here



The Clubhouse

Looking for a nice space to rent in the heart of Nyon?

Consider the Clubhouse. Wednesdays – Sundays the space can be rented and transformed into what you need it for. If you would like to visit drop in on a Tuesday where our members are co-working every week and you’ll be shown around. More information on the Clubhouse this way!





Follow the blog here for articles on navigating the entrepreneurial jungle, b-inspired and its members as well as events and other bits and pieces of information.