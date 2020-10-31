The 12 Most Important Answers to Questions About Life in Switzerland

Ask your own questions about life in Switzerland.

Win a free book of “The Expert Guide to your life in Switzerland”!

On Thursday November 5th at 19:00 there will be a live Youtube event with Diccon Bewes who will answer the twelve questions everyone who lives in Switzerland needs to know the answer to. Politics, history, culture, travel and much more.

Free books will be given away to live viewers as well as giving you the chance to ask Diccon your own questions.

Join the event at their Facebook page, or simply tune in by following this link.

Diccon Bewes is the author of “Swiss Watching”, “Slow Train to Switzerland” and many other books about Switzerland. He also writes a free monthly newsletter called the “Swiss Month”.

In November’s edition he comments on bad yodellers, the baking of a record breaking cake in Zug, and why a slip of the tongue by Donald Trump led to increased sales for a company in Lucerne.

Sign up here to find out more and to receive the free newsletter.

