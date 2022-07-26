That’s it folks for the original Nyon Folk Festival turned iconic 45th Paléo Festival.

So that’s it, the morning after the six nights before! What a huge success and welcome return for the Paléo festival 2022.

A dusty haze in the air, voles in the ground and the night ended in a frenzy of fireworks and the Maestro himself Stromae! Not to mention the stunning views of Mont Blanc from the Véga Quartier and other higher spots – to remind you that you’re in one of the most picturesque parts of the world.

Voles in the ground all over the site!

MEUTE were a fun techno brass band that kept the crowd engaged. A delight watching them in red uniforms. Very festive for the last day.

La Ruche’s usual suspects from the week were in full effect on the grounds, entertaining the crowds. I spotted a few more acts I had not seen. Fanfare Balkanique Illimitée and Cie La Passante in “Rue des Dames” (Or the black umbrella ladies, as I like to call them).

Vaudou Game in the Dôme gave us some pretty funky vibes and the crowd was singing along with much encouragement from the band. Their encore made for a great finale as the last act in the Village du Monde and this years West African theme.

Just before the fantastic firework display, Little Simz took to the Véga stage wowing her audience with a mix of stories of her life, smooth flows and melodic vocals. We very much enjoyed her set!

Stromae was brilliant (of course) and reminded us how many hits he has and how much you love to dance along to them. Great ending to a week of Grande Scène acts.

Caught a little bit of WolfGang in the Club Tent who were keeping the crowd moving from left to right!

The beauty of Paléo is that there really is something for everyone, whether that be the music, shows, street and circus art, food stands or installations. It’s hard to make your way around to see everything but that leaves you wanting more and keeps you coming back! Using the Paléo guide really helped me navigate who I wanted to see and where they were performing.

This year was a hot, dry Paléo with a few changes and innovations that seamlessly became the new norm. The success of the Véga and Belleville stages was clear for everyone to see. Festival goers of all ages and musical preferences embraced the Belleville, proving its appeal, not just as an electronic music stage, but so much more.

The festival had the feeling of a warm, loving embrace between festival goers and all the artists – both thrilled to be back. No Cash worked well and I think helped reduce queues at the bars and food stands. A special mention for the incredible 5,600 volunteers working in all aspects of the festival – they were continuously generous, kind-hearted and helpful.

Now to leave you with some pretty epic numbers from the six days and six nights of the 45th edition of Paléo 2022.

250,000 Festival Goers

Festival Goers 7,000 Campers

Campers 250 concerts and shows

concerts and shows 5 main stages

main stages Approx 820,000 cups washed on site

cups washed on site Approx 227,000 plates and bowls washed on site

plates and bowls washed on site CHF 27 million budget

The dates for Paleo 2023 are 17th to 23rd July. We will give a reminder to get your tickets when the time comes. Until then, see you next year for the Living in Nyon Paléo experience!