Teach your children computer coding – Let’s get digital!

Have you considered teaching your children to code? It enhances logical problem-solving skills, critical thinking and provides them a future competitive advantage. Tech Spark’s virtual holiday camps encourage children’s natural curiosity and equip them for the future.

As Parents, are you looking for a way to keep your child engaged during the February vacation?

TechSpark Academy may have the solution for you: A 4-day online coding camp, 9:30 – 15:00 daily from Tuesday, February 23rd to Friday, February 26th.

Just a few days of learning will open their eyes to a whole new world. Let them experience the power of code!

How to be sure this is a good course? The academy was the recipient of the UK’s Corporate Livewire award for most innovative education specialist in Switzerland.

There is no doubt that children and the digital era go hand in hand. But how to manage it responsibly?

As is so often the case, the response lies in education. We want them to be ready and prepared for the future they are taking over from us, but they also need to know how to manage the technology in order to do so fully.

So few people are capable of coding in today’s world and it is already one of the most in-demand jobs. It will continue to be so in the foreseeable future.

Coding is a language like any other(ish). It is of course the language we use to communicate with computers. Like learning any new language, it teaches children a very logical way of thinking and reasoning. The popularity of maths is making a comeback in the form of coding!

Tech Spark Academy addresses this with its different courses aimed at children.

Their virtual holiday camps (February and Easter camps are open for enrollment) turn children from passive technology users to the programmers of the future! You can still register your children for one of the 4 courses available in February (23rd to 26th) here.

Code in Python (age 13+)

Hackermode (age 13+)

Mobile App Design (age 13+)

Code in Python Junior (age 11+)

The online classrooms are hosted by EPFL students that speak both French and English. They show the students how the programs and applications work “behind the scenes” and how to create their own.

But not only that, the interactions with them give the students valuable insight into what kind of studies and jobs they can lead to in the future. Even if, of course, we don’t yet have full visibility over what these future jobs will be.

If you can’t make the February sessions do keep Easter in mind of the virtual private lessons that are available all year round.

Tech Spark’s holiday camps and classes are an ideal place to equip your children with the tools and information they need, to navigate the digital world in a safe and controlled environment. And the whole family gets to benefit from the finished products they make.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

