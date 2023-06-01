Tap into five unique networks in the area and connect locally this summer.

Not only is summer about sun, barbecues and general beach vibes, it is also a wonderful time to expand your network. The mix of great weather and outdoor events creates the perfect setting to meet new people. Below we have 5 fantastic networking groups available to get you started on your journey plus a networking cheat sheet from B-inspired.

Nyon Business Forum

Doing business in Nyon? This mostly French speaking network was originally started by Robert Jenefsky (Nyon) 6 years ago. It is a wonderful group of local professionals that gather every month for lunch meetings as well as some evening apéritifs and workshops. Examples of recent meetings are one leveraging LinkedIn and last week Lionel Thorens “Délegué à l’économie” for Nyon, presented an overview of Nyon’s economic activity.

Fun Fact: Did you know that more people come into Nyon for work than leave Nyon to work in other cities?

Meetings are held in French but the network is officially bilingual. The next meeting will be held on 23rd of June and will be a visit to the Vineyard Domaine de la Passion in Luins (the tour is in French).

Find out more about the network here and join a next meeting as a guest for CHF 40. To register and for more information email (in French or English) info@nyonbusinessforum.ch

Coffee and Bubbles

This women’s only online Facebook group is run by three highly motivated and energetic ladies; Jessica Théodoloz (Prangins), Rachel Tompsett (Arzier) and Ginny Medland (Longirod). They have created an incredible community that brings together women on and offline. This vibrant group provides a wealth of information as well as organising frequent events such as walks, book clubs, visits or social get-togethers.

The group is free to join but you must be based locally. Look up the Coffee and Bubbles group on Facebook here and request to join by filling out the application questionnaire.

Toastmasters Nyon

Want to improve your speaking skills, conquer your stage fright or just simply looking to refresh your communication skills? Nyon Toastmasters is definitely the place to start. You’ll receive a warm welcome and have a great evening whether you take the plunge and dive into the improvised speaking round or just sit back and watch. Meetings are held two times a month on Wednesday evenings and you can come and join a meeting as a guest – Living in Nyon’s Mandy Bronsil is likely to be there to welcome you! Read more about Toastmasters in our previous article.

The next meetings are Wednesday 14th and 28th of June – you can join up to 3 times as a guest. For questions get in touch here.

Yearly membership runs from July to June (following the school year) and costs CHF260.

Pitch & Meetup Events Geneva

This is one of the most popular monthly events held in Geneva launched originally by Clement Cohen whereby people come and pitch their business ideas in front of an audience that are potential clients but also provide great feedback and insight. If you have an idea you would like to practice pitching, or if you are just curious as to what people are up to and want to meet some like-minded people then this is a date to include in your networking agenda.

The next meeting is on the 12th of June starting at 19:00 in Geneva.

It costs CHF5 per event. Get more details or join the meet-up group here.

The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce

The British Swiss Chamber of commerce hosts many events in Geneva and always offer inspirational and interesting topics that are well attended.

There are 4 upcoming events at the very start of June ranging from: What to expect from the next round of sanctions on Russia, Montreux Jazz festival and the British residents association. Definitely something for everyone!

Visit their website here and have a look at the agenda or how to become a member.

Networking Cheat Sheet

If you want to first brush up on your networking skills before getting out there, B-inspired have a host of ideas with this painless networking cheat sheet!

Do you know of any other networks that give you great energy and you would recommend? Let us know!