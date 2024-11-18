Take a Magic Carpet Ride to the Théâtre de Marens for Aladdin with GAOS.

It’s time to add some magic to your December plans and prepare for the annual pantomime by the Geneva Amateur Operatic Society (GAOS). A beloved tradition and seasonal highlight for families and theatre lovers across the Geneva and Vaud region, this year promises to be no exception with Aladdin by Tom Whalley. The show will dazzle audiences from December 6th to 8th and 12th to 15th at the Théâtre de Marens in Nyon.

What’s a Panto, You Ask?

If you’ve never been to a pantomime, you’re in for a treat. A blend of hilarious antics, catchy songs, fabulous dances, and jokes galore, with giggles for the kids and winks for the grown-ups. Picture a larger-than-life Dame, a dastardly Villain you’ll love to boo, and endless audience participation—singing, shouting, and cheering are all part of the fun. All this delightful chaos unfolds around a classic fairy tale, reimagined with wit and sparkle. Think enchanting tales, over-the-top costumes, and laugh-out-loud moments—perfect for festive fun!

A Sneak Peek into Aladdin

This year’s production takes you to the bustling land of Marrakech, where you’ll meet:

Aladdin, the penniless dreamer who longs to marry Princess Jasmine.

His lovable (and slightly clumsy) brother Wishee Washee.

Their flamboyant, man-hungry mother, Widow Twankey.

The dastardly villain Abanazar, who will stop at nothing to claim the magical oil lamp and become the Master of the Universe.

Will Aladdin prove himself to be the “chosen one” and outwit Abanazar? Can true love conquer all? There’s only one way to find out—grab your tickets now!

Don’t Miss Out

Tickets are selling faster than a flying carpet in turbo mode, so don’t delay! Get yours here. Whether you’re a panto pro or a first-timer, Aladdin promises to be a magical show. Get ready to shout, “It’s behind you!” – we’ll see you there!