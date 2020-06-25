SwissCovid App launched 25th June – Contact tracing for residents

The free SwissCovid App was launched today, 25th June 2020.

The application uses Contact Tracing. This is to identify people who have been in close contact with those who have been infected with coronavirus.

Above – Image of the SwissCovid App

The App is clearly laid out and links to the “Coronavirus – Frequently Asked Questions” page on the Federal Office of Public Health website.

Questions range from whether you need to have Bluetooth switched on all the time, to if you have received an alert about a possible infection (but you do yet have any symptoms), what you should do.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

