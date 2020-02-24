Swimming Camps for Children and Adults during Easter Holidays near Nyon

For those parents looking for swimming classes for their children during the Easter holidays, the La Lignière Centre de Santé in Gland set in beautiful grounds, will be holding collective lessons of one hour a day, over three days for just CHF 210 per child.

Perfect for getting the children ready for a summer of swimming!

CHF 290 per adult

The dates are as follows :

Tuesday 14th, Wednesday 15th and Sunday 19th April from 16:00 to 17:00 or from 17:00 to 18:00.

Monday 20th , Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd April from 16:00 to 17:00 or from 17:00 to 18:00.

There is warm water at 32 degrees at the centre and a Jacuzzi at 34 degrees

Please email natation@la-ligniere.ch or call Sarah on 022 999 65 81 (she speaks English)

