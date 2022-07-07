Stand-Up paddle boards free on demand in Gland with the Equip App and the BoxUp App.

Looking for activities to do this Summer? Equip and BoxUp Apps have you covered! Equip have self-service stations all over the area and at the Falaise Beach in Gland. There are up to six stand-up paddle boards available AND thanks to the City of Gland, free of charge!

Many people own a paddle board nowadays as the activity has grown in popularity over the years. Here is an option for days when you don’t want to carry your paddle board and all the equipment down to the beach. Or you just want to try it out without commitment. Or, maybe you have visitors and you want to spend some time paddling together on the beautiful, clear waters of Lac Léman. Whatever the reason, it is too good of an opportunity to miss!

How does it work?

Download the Equip App. Create an account (credit card required). Go to the Stand-up Paddle Station and simply unlock one of the lockers with your phone.

Also included with your board: An ankle strap, two life jackets and a basket for your belongings. Paddles are accessible 07h – 20h everyday.

There are also SUP Stations at Céligny, Founex and Rolle Beaches but at a charge. (Your first hour is free when you sign up!)

BoxUp App

You also have free access to other leisure equipment for free at Falaise Beach in Gland with BoxUp.

Spikeball

Table tennis

Petanque

Fitness kit

Beach tennis

The BoxUp Station is open 24/7 and is self-sufficient and runs on solar panels. It works like the Equip App.

Download the app. Choose the activity you wish to do. Enjoy!

There are also other BoxUp locations along the lake.

So no excuses. Visit Gland beach and take advantage of the free activities there this Summer!