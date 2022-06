Two events coming up in Vaud this weekend. It’s the Spring Market in Nyon on Saturday 4th from 08:00-18:00. Stalls, events, music, and even a chance to take a Zumba class (in Place Bel-Air) at 11:00!

Over in the lovely vineyards, it’s Caves Ouvertes on Saturday the 4th and Friday 5th June. It’s a great chance to try local wines. You can buy your ticket online in advance. Free shuttle buses will be operating to take you from vineyard to vineyard. See Infos Pratique on the website.