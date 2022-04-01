Spring is here and so are new classes at the École-club Migros

We welcome the newness of Spring, with all the new scents and sounds, the flowers begin to bloom and the days become longer. It is the ideal time of year to think of how we too can blossom by looking after our own well-being and engaging in some self-growth and improvement.

The École-club Migros offer a wide-range of classes and courses for you to do just that. Whether you want to get fitter, improve your health or take advantage of this season’s gastronomy, here are some of their options below.

Exercise is a great way to gently wake up your body from the winter cold.

Pilates

Developed in the 20th Century by Joseph Pilates, Pilates is a mind-body exercise aiming to strengthen deep muscle alignment and the stability of the body. This method helps to build better natural posture and stronger joint mobility. Practice this powerful, low-impact exercise in a calm atmosphere. Courses are held Monday evenings from 19:30 to 20:20. Find out more here.

Gentle Gymnastics

Getting back into exercise slowly post-accident or childbirth? Try a mix of stretching and gentle muscle toning to regain some strength and confidence in your body. Classes are Wednesdays from 10:00 to 10:50. Find out more here.

Cooking… What is better than enjoying a delicious meal with family and friends?

Having a little get-together or party? Wow your guests and discover how to make delicious, original and gourmet aperitif starters and elevate your cooking. This class will be held Monday 11th of April 18:30-21:00. More information here.

Or maybe you want to host a dinner party? Learn to cook a full, festive menu using simple, accessible recipes. The recipes are adapted according to the time of year and current festivities; Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Mardis Gras, Candlemas, Chinese New Year, etc. The class takes place 14th of April 18:30-21:00. More information here.

Relax, unwind and explore your creative side

Drawing and painting are wonderful stress relievers. Learn basic techniques for painting and drawing, and deepen your colour knowledge. Create what you love and love what you create! Learn more about course options here.

*Covid certificates are no longer required for joining.

French Classes

If you want to improve your French, have a look at our previous article on how École-club Migros can help you depending on your level and your objectives.

Check out École-club Migros and discover even more classes and courses for you to sign up for.